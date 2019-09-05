Pompey have drawn up a training pitch plan to bring the best out of Sean Raggett.

And Joe Gallen is confident the on-loan central defender can emerge demonstrating the talent which convinced his summer recruitment.

The 26-year-old’s outing against Crawley in the Leasing.com Trophy represented only his third 90 minutes of 2019.

Raggett twice broke his right ankle last season, ensuring he arrived at Fratton Park without an appearance in six months.

He subsequently injured his elbow in pre-season, further restricting availability at his new club.

However, following a Coventry debut, the defender was handed another start in Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory over Crawley.

And Gallen has revealed the Blues have implemented a blueprint to bring Raggett up to speed.

The assistant boss said: ‘You are going to have to take some time with Sean.

‘We need to help him, we’ll work with him a lot on the training ground, and we have a bit of a plan for him.

‘It's about improving his running style, improving his mobility after his ankle injury, but we believe in him and think there’s a player there.

‘It’s going to take a bit of time to get him up to speed and up to the speed of playing for a club which wants to be at the top end of a division, there's no hiding place.

‘Training-wise we need to look at twisting, turning and running, just the basics. Settle him down, bring some confidence and bring some composure to his game, because confidence is everything.

‘Sean was feeling a little bit rough after the Coventry game and it’s our job to tell him about the good things and where things aren’t going quite well – then work on it and help him through.’

Since moving to Norwich in January 2018, Raggett has amassed just 14 appearances in the last 19 months.

And Pompey have pledged to be patient.

Gallen added: ‘He is not coming to us on the back of having the ankle injury and then 30 games, it will take a bit of patience with him.

'We are going to help him. It’s a long season and I expect him to play a big part of us.’