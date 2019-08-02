Have your say

Paul Cook has claimed the way he left Pompey in 2017 was a factor in Wigan’s protracted pursuit of Jamal Lowe.

And the former Blues boss said it sadden him that his exit from Fratton Park two years ago was a stumbling block to any deal being struck.

Lowe finally completed his long-winded move to the Latics on Thursday, signing a three-year contract after a fee in excess of £2.5m was agreed.

The move sees the former Hampton & Richmond Borough winger reunited with Cook – the manager who plucked him from non-league football.

It also sees him link up with former Blues team-mates Kal Naismith and Gary Roberts, who also swapped Fratton Park for the DW Stadium.

Both Naismith and Roberts – along with Noel Hunt – were signed by Cook following his own PO4 exit in May 2017.

He departed just 25 days after leading Pompey to the League Two title and shortly after pledging his future to the club.

According to Cook, those circumstances came into play as he attempted to get the Lowe deal across the line.

And speaking to the Wigan Post, he said he was disappointed with the Blues on that front, before common sense kicked in.

‘Negotiations can be tough for any club - but especially when it involves a manager who's previously managed another club,’ Cook told the Wigan Post.

‘And looking at the way I left Portsmouth, I don't think that helped Jamal coming to Wigan.

‘It shouldn't really play a part, but I felt in this case it did - which is sad.

‘But common sense must prevail in the end.

‘Portsmouth obviously wanted to sell, Wigan obviously wanted to buy, and he obviously wanted to come.

‘When all three parties are in agreement, there's no reason not to get a deal done.’

Cook was joined by Blues assistant manager Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium, as well as physio Andy Proctor and fitness coach Nick Meace.

He said he still looked on Pompey fondly and kept an eye out for their results.

But he doubted whether his sentiment would be matched by his former employers.

Cook added: ‘As far as we're concerned, we want Portsmouth to do well, and we look for their result on a Saturday.

‘Unfortunately, you don't feel that would probably be reciprocated the other way.

‘And it shouldn't be like that - managers come and go the same as players come and go.’