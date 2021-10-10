The former Pompey boss brings his new-look Tractor Boys to the south coast in nine days time for an eagerly-anticipated match-up.

But before he does, the Scouser questioned his players’ mentality following their 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Blues head coach Danny Cowley was in attendance at Portman Road as ex-Pompey favourite Conor Chaplin gave the hosts a deserved lead, before Shaun Whalley equalised five minutes later.

Macaulay Bonne restored Ipswich’s lead 10 minutes after the half-time, but a nervy finish ensued as they struggled to put the game to bed.

And despite holding out to record what was only their third League One win of the season, Cook detailed where his team can be taken advantage of.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, he said: ‘We score, and then I don’t know what goes on through their minds for the next 10 minutes.

‘It's the mentality. One hundred per cent.

‘You can’t be good and then just decide to say “Well, okay, we’re doing okay in the game, let’s go and not be as good!”

‘I’m not being disrespectful, any single player making a small error is not the error that counts, but it contributes to the bigger picture. And every single one of them has got to tighten up.’

Ipswich’s win over Steve Cotterill’s Shrews sees them move up to 14th in the table – two points behind14th-placed Pompey.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday climbed above the Blues in the standings following their 1-0 victory over Bolton at Hillsborough.

Lee Gregory’s 66th-minute strike was enough to edge past the Trotters, moving the Owls up to 12th.

It helped erase the memory of last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Oxford.

But rather than praise his side’s efforts, Wednesday boss Darren Moore was more impressed with Bolton, who drop to eighth.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, the former Pompey defender said: ‘Bolton will be there or thereabouts this season.

‘They are a good team. I will have a good chat with Ian Evatt in there. I am pleased with the boys because we beat a really good team.’

The race for promotion is already starting to take shape with Plymouth and Wycombe taking advantage of their rivals’ fixtureless weekend.

The Pilgrims and The Chairboys now occupy the top two places in the table after respective victories over Burton and Gillingham.