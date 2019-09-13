Paul Robinson admitted he learnt ‘a hell of a lot’ under Pompey manager Kenny Jackett.

But a chance this summer to return to former club Millwall as a coach with the Lions’ under-23s was something he insisted he couldn’t turn down.

Robinson joined the Blues’ backroom team in June 2018 in a part-time capacity, with the defender also lining up for the Hawks in the National League.

It marked a return to Fratton Park, with the centre-half making 38 appearances and scoring twice during a season-long loan for the 2014-15 season.

It also meant a reunion with the Pompey manager, with Robinson captain when Jackett’s then Millwall side beat Swindon in the League One play-off final.

Their latest partnership lasted only a year, however, with the 37-year-old opting for an emotional return to the Den after his former club came calling.

Paul Robinson, left, joined Kenny Jackett's backroom team in June 2018 Picture: Portsmouth FC

Robinson made more than 300 appearances during a 14-year career with Championship Millwall, scoring 17 goals.

Speaking to Millwall’s official website, he said it he couldn’t refuse the chance to come back to the Den.

However, Robinson insisted he appreciated working with Jackett again and the opportunity that was presented to him by the Blues.

Robinson told Millwallfc.co.uk: ‘it was a really good transition year for me (at Pompey). Me and Kenny have got a good relationship.

‘Portsmouth was local to where I was living as well so it kind of worked for me.

‘That period of transition was really good and eye-opening in terms of being in the coaching and manager’s office day-to-day picking up the details and the nuances of their approach and how they go about their job.

‘Kenny was fantastic with me, I learned a lot from him and a lot of stuff that I maybe thought of on the pitch but I got to see the other side and the way he approached things and the way he went about it.

‘So it was really good having my eyes and ears open and I learned a hell of a lot.

‘It's great to be back (at Millwall, though), I've enjoyed every day.

‘It's slightly strange being the new guy in a place I know so well, but it's brilliant to be back - there's a real good feeling about the club and I'm enjoying getting stuck into the work.

‘I'm under no illusions now that this is a new career for me and that I am starting from the bottom. The opportunity to come back to the club came up, and I couldn't wait to take it.’