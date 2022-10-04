'Perfect for the cup...defence scares me...Mingi masterclass incoming' - Portsmouth fans give verdict on latest team news against Aston Villa under-21s
Pompey fans have had their say on the Blues’ side to face Aston Villa under-21s this evening.
Danny Cowley makes 10 changes from Saturday’s defeat to Ipswich, where his side fell to their first defeat of the season in League One.
His men have the perfect opportunity to bounce back and offer fringe players game time in the Papa John’ Trophy.
Josh Oluwayemi makes his second start between the sticks for Pompey, while Zak Swanson, Denver Hume and Kieron Freeman make a return to the starting XI.
Jay Mingi recovers from his knock sustained in the warm-up at Portman Road and is joined y Ryan Tunnicliffe, who makes his first start of the season.
After being sidelined on the weekend because of his loan agreement with Ipswich, Joe Pigott returns and appears alongside Ronan Curtis in attack.
The Fratton faithful have taken to social media to deliver their verdict on this evening’s team news.
Here’s a selection of those views from Twitter.
@QuelDommagePFC: Mingi masterclass incoming.
@JonL192: Why Tunnicliffe he’s useless?
@Fazzzzerr: Making me wonder why we didn’t sign more centre-back cover.
@Jamesr02_: Denver Hume coming back from the dead to play his pizza cup games.
@blakepfc: Decent depth but defence scares me. Who cares either way.
@al3xmacdonald_: It will be a 442 but realistically it should be a 4231, Jacobs behind Pigott Curtis and Reeco either side but I love it.
@jackcummins_9: Raggett playing makes me think Clark and Morrison start Saturday, moving Ogilvie back to LB.
@BlueArmyAlex: Cracking line-up that, perfect for the cup.
@furniss_alex: Mingi szn.
@JHancock46: Sort of highlights how weak we are for CB depth, would like to see some academy lads get game time too.