Pompey have been backed to make a Premier League return under the Tornante Company.

It’s been nine years since the Blues were in the top flight after they spent six seasons rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

Following three relegations, two administrations and fan ownership, Michael Eisner completed his Fratton Park takeover in August 2018.

Pompey have been unable to clinch a promotion from League One during that period, with Kenny Jackett’s men suffering a 1-0 play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland last month.

The playing budget for the 2019-20 campaign won’t be increased significantly, although there is room to manoeuvre.

That’s led to some sections of supporters questioning the ambition of the owners.

However, chief executive Mark Catlin believes the owners have made good on the promises which led to community shareholders agreeing to sell.

And that’s an opinion shared by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

After the Posh signed Mo Eisa for seven figures yesterday, a Pompey supporter on Twitter quizzed why the Blues weren’t doing the same,

But MacAnthony feels the Eisners are doing a top job and can bring Premier League football back to Fratton Park.

He wrote: ‘Chill buddy your owners have done a superb job so far & will have back in the prem under their ownership.’