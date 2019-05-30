Peterborough chairman Darren MacAnthony has confirmed Pompey have enquired for one of his players.

But the Posh chairman denied that man was highly-touted striker Ivan Toney.

MacAnthony stated he rebuffed interest from Kenny Jackett for one of his players, which fell short of the club’s valuation.

When asked if Pompey had been in contact, MacAnthony said: ‘Kenny has been in for 1 of ours but, well short valuation wise what we'd want so both moved on. Cheers.’

MacAnthony then went on to add that man wasn’t Toney, who bagged 23 goals last term.

When asked if it was Toney and Pompey should increase their bid, the Peterborough chairman added: ‘No and no way.’

Ivan Toney is not the player who Kenny Jackett enquired over at Peterborough. Picture: Barry Zee

Pompey have previously been linked with a move for Posh winger Siriki Dembele, before he moved to London Road from Grimsby last summer.

Ryan Tafazolli has also been mooted as a defensive option for Jackett this summer, but the defender is out of contract this summer after three years Peterborough.