Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has denied the Posh have had a bid accepted for reported Pompey target George Edmundson.

Reports emerged last night that the big-spending League One side had seen an offer of £600,000 plus add-ons accepted by Oldham for the highly-rated central defender.

However, this was quckly quashed by the straight-talking MacAnthony on Twitter.

He said there was ‘no truth’ in the rumour that a bid had been agreed for a player also supposedly interesting Glasgow Rangers, Stoke and Hull.

When questioned on the subject on Twitter, MacAnthony stated: ‘I’m now on holiday for a couple weeks. No truth in any rumour. No deals ongoing for a little while. So ignore any ***** written on transfer blogs.’

Pompey have been linked with numberous centre-halves this summer, with Matt Clarke expected to depart for Brighton.

Reported Pompey target George Edmundson Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Former Blues defender Jason Pearce is among those on manager Kenny Jackett’s radar, with The News understanding that the Charlton defender would be open to making an emotional return to Fratton Park.

Jackett is also keen to bolster his striking options, with MacAnthony revealing at the weekend that he had knocked back a Pompey bid for front man Matt Godden.