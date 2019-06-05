Have your say

It’s a debate that’s raged among fans this summer: what could Pompey bank for Jamal Lowe should he be sold.

After the Blues’ play-off defeat to Sunderland, Lowe admitted he has ambitions of playing in the Championship – although the pain of the loss was still too raw to say whether he would stay or leave Fratton Park.

Lowe enjoyed a fine campaign last season – despite thinking he could have done better.

The winger finished as Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer, as well as recording eight assists.

That may prompt second-tier clubs to launch bids for Lowe during the transfer window, with Leeds, Cardiff and Wigan reportedly interested.

Boss Kenny Jackett will undoubtedly want to keep the former Hampton & Richmond ace for a renewed League One promotion push.

Jamal Lowe celebrates scoring against Sunderland - his 17th goal of last season. Picture: Joe Pepler

Lowe has a year left on his Pompey deal, with the club holding an option of an extra 12 months.

But a lucrative offer could well tempt the Blues to cash in.

And a League One chairman has weighed in on what he thinks Lowe’s valuation is.

Peterborough’s Darragh MacAnthony is plenty active on Twitter and always happy to answer questioned posed to him – whether it’s on players at his club or elsewhere.

Last week, he confirmed the Posh had rebuffed interest from Pompey for one of their players.

And after being asked what he feels Lowe’s worth, MacAnthony has revealed what he’d be expecting the Blues should be holding out for if he was in Blues CEO Mark Catlin’s shoes.

MacAnthony reckons Lowe's worth £2m with other clauses on top.

He wrote: ‘£2 mill plus some bits. Had great season for sure but step up a big one.’