Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Pompey will ‘definitely’ be in the League One promotion mix.

That's despite the Blues' disappointing opening third of the season, with some supporters already writing off Kenny Jackett's side's chances of finishing in the play-offs.

Pompey sit 13th in the table, collecting 21 points from 15 matches.

As a result, Jackett has come under fire from sections of the Fratton faithful and has his detractors.

But MacAnthony – whose Posh sit third on 27 points – isn't looking at the Blues' start to the campaign as poor.

And the Irishman stressed it's how you end the season that ultimately counts.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Graham Hunt

Speaking in a Youtube Q&A, MacAnthony said: ‘I wouldn't be looking at Pompey as poor in any way.

‘It doesn't matter how you start, it is how you finish.

‘It's a massive club, who will definitely be up there, with a very experienced manager.’

Peterborough travel to Fratton Park on Saturday, December 7.