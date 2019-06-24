Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning.

Peterborough chairman Darren MacAnthony has told Sunderland fans to forget about Marcus Maddison because Director of Football Operations Richard Hill ‘doesn't rate’ him. (Various)

Marcus Maddison of Peterborough United. Picture: Robin Jones

Pompey remain keen on Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt but could soon be priced out of a deal due to a potential fee and wage demands. Read more here. (The Sun)

Blackpool are set to offer Luton Town target Marc Bola a new contract. If turned down, the full-back will likely to sold to the Hatters. (The Sun)

The Seasiders have joined Swindon Town in the race to sign Bradford striker Eoin Doyle. He scored in a 3-2 defeat for the Bantams at Bloomfield Road last September. (The Sun)

Free agent Nicky Ajose is considering up offers from Blackpool, Exeter City and Lincoln City following his release from Charlton Athletic. (Daily Mail)

AFC Wimbledon face a battle to keep hold of striker Joe Piggot with Reading weighing up a £250,000 bid for the 18-goal man. (Daily Mail)

Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City both want to sign free agent James Vaughan following his release by Wigan Athletic. (The Sun)

Oxford United want to bring former Rangers and Liverpool defender Danny Wilson back to England having joined MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. (Daily Record)

Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is in advanced talks to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar. (Football Insider)