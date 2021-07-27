Peterborough keeper Dan Gyollai named for Portsmouth duty in Chelsea friendly
Dan Gyollai is in Pompey’s squad for tonight’s clash with Chelsea under-23s.
The Peterborough keeper is presently in talks over a Fratton Park move, potentially on a free transfer.
And the 24-year-old has been included on the bench for the Blues’ latest friendly, taking place at the Premier League club’s Cobham training ground.
The fixture also marks Gavin Bazunu’s Pompey debut, having recovered from the quad problem which has troubled him after a loan arrival from Manchester City.
Providing back-up among the substitutes is Gyollai, who has not yet signed for the Blues.
The former Hungarian youth international is keen to quit Peterborough in favour of a switch to Fratton Park, which would see him rival Bazunu and Alex Bass.
Cowley has been seeking a third-choice goalkeeper after Corey Addai’s proposed transfer fell through at the end of last week.
Gyollai has yet to make a Football League outing, although appeared four times in last season’s EFL Trophy.
He also spent time on loan at non-league Nantwich Town during his time on the books of Stoke.
