Nathan Thompson has sealed a move to Peterborough.

The right-back has signed a two-year deal with Pompey’s League One rivals.

Nathan Thompson has joined Peterborough. Credit: Barry Zee

Thompson will make London Road his next destination after failing to agree a new deal with the Blues this summer.

The 28-year-old had been training with with Kenny Jackett’s side up until yesterday, before being unveiled at his new club this afternoon.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted he was shocked he was able to sign Thompson.

He told www.theposh.com said: He is a very good right back, he is athletic and aggressive. I will be honest and say that I am very surprised we have been able to get him.

‘When he left Portsmouth, he was going to the Championship, but for whatever reason it didn’t come through.

‘I didn’t think I would be able to get a right-back of this magnitude if I am honest, but when it became a possibility, we have acted quickly on it because if Jason (Naismith) is going to move on for regular football, then I have to have two right-backs.’