Peterborough offered Portsmouth keeper ‘multiple times’ but dismiss talk of move

Peterborough chairman Darren MacAnthony has shot down talk of a move for Luke McGee.

MacAnthony revealed the Posh have been offered Pompey’s out-of-favour keeper ‘multiple times’.

McGee was said to be interesting Peterborough, according to journalist Alan Nixon in The Sun.

The 23-year-old made 45 appearances with the club on loan from Spurs before moving to Fratton Park two years ago.

But MacAnthony made it clear his club are not keen on taking McGee back to London Road.

He tweeted: ‘Big Al is completely wrong.

‘We’ve been offered Luke multiple times.

‘Great guy is Luke but we are going in a different direction.

‘So this time Alan is way off.’

It’s been a difficult season for McGee, who has fallen behind Craig MacGillivray in the Fratton pecking order.

The former Spurs man has also been hindered by a wrist injury and was restricted to making five appearances last term.