Peterborough will report a person to the police after Ivan Toney received a racist message following his side’s 3-2 win at Pompey.

The 23-year-old forward was sent monkey and banana emojis on Instagram, having netted twice to end the Blues League One automatic promotion hopes.

Toney took to Twitter to reveal the message he received after ensuring Posh’s play-off push will go to the final day of the campaign.

And Peterborough branded the message ‘wholly unacceptable.

A club statement said: ‘We are aware of a message that has been sent to one of our players on social media of a racist nature this evening.

‘The content of that message is wholly unacceptable and we will be reporting it to the football authorities, social networks and the police.’

Toney’s 27th-minute strike fired the Posh 2-0 ahead at Fratton Park after Lee Tomlin broke the deadlock.

The former Newcastle striker then grabbed the winner with 15 minutes which condemned Pompey to a play-off finish.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony also labelled the person a ‘racist scumbag’ on Twitter.