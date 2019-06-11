Have your say

Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news stories this morning.

Sunderland and Oxford United target Jason Pearce is keen on a return to boyhood club Pompey, though there is currently no deal in place. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

Oldham's George Edmundson. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

And Jack Ross’ side could be about to move £70,000 off their wage bill with Lee Cattermole and Bryan Oviedo linked with a switch elsewhere. (Northern Echo)

Black Cats under-23s head coach Elliott Dickman has hinted that teenager Bali Mumba could depart on loan this summer. (Sunderland Echo)

Peterborough United have won the race for Oldham Athletic defender George Edmundson after agreeing a fee of £600,000 plus add-ons. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed he has turned down a Pompey bid for striker Matt Godden. Read more here. (Portsmouth News)

Blackpool are set to battle it out with Plymouth Argyle and Swindon Town for Jamie Devitt after he opted against staying at Carlisle United next season. (The Sun)

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere Rovers top goalscorer James Norwood on a three-year deal. (Various)

Southend United have signed forward Brandon Goodship from National League South side Weymouth. He scored 77 goals in two seasons for the non-league side. (Various)