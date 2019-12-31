Have your say

Not even the introduction from the bench of Pompey’s two highest scorers of the 2010s could prevent a Stadium MK defeat.

The significance of Brett Pitman and Gareth Evans on the pitch together for the final match of the decade was understandably lost in the midst of a desperately disappointing result.

An MK Dons side languishing in the relegation zone claimed a 3-1 success over the Blues on Sunday.

Still, 70 minutes marked the entrance of Pitman and Evans, whose Pompey goalscoring feats are unparalleled in the 2010s.

With 42 goals in 99 appearances, nobody netted as many times as Pitman, who is potentially facing a final Fratton Park season.

The outings are proving increasingly elusive for a striker in the last year of his contract, nonetheless he has scored four times during the campaign.

Gareth Evans celebrates with goalscorer Brett Pitman against Wycombe in April 2019 in a 3-2 success. Picture: Joe Pepler

Evans’ 208 appearances surpass every Pompey player over the past decade – while he has also registered 36 goals.

The versatile performer and sometime penalty-taker was right-back in the 2016-17 League Two title campaign, while last term netted 13 times.

The only other player to reach the 30-goal or more mark is Jed Wallace, whose career continues to blossom at Milwall.

Wallace, who made 121 appearances before his May 2015 departure, has scored nine Championship goals for the Lions this term.

Next on the list is Jamal Lowe, who registered 29 goals in 119 outings for the Blues, yet has struggled with his goal touch having made the step up to the Championship.

The forward has netted once for Wigan since achieving his wish of a summer move, despite serving as a regular for Paul Cook’s strugglers.

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis’ recent flurry of nine goals in 12 matches puts him in fifth place.

The in-form Irishman has totalled 23 goals in 74 appearances, all from open play and chiefly operating on the left wing.

The New Year’s Day trip to Gillingham now marks a new decade – and no doubt different goal-scoring favourites will emerge.

Leading scorers in the 2010s: Brett Pitman (42 goals), Gareth Evans (36), Jed Wallace (30), Jamal Lowe (29), Ronan Curtis (23), Conor Chaplin (22), Kal Naismith (21), Gary Roberts (20), Oli Hawkins (18), Ryan Taylor (16), Ben Close (16).