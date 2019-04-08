Sports writer Lewis Mason looks back on the talking points from the 3-2 victory at Wycombe on Saturday...

PIVOTAL PITMAN

Brett Pitman celebrates scoring against Wycombe. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Brett Pitman delivered another outstanding performance following his Pompey reinvention against Wycombe.

The former AFC Bournemouth forward took his tally to 11 for the season with a double in the win at Adams Park.

That made it four goals in his past five Pompey appearances - all of which he has started in the No10 role.

Kenny Jackett used Pitman behind the striker as a substitute when the Blues looking for a way back in the 2-1 defeat at Charlton last month.

Since that brief cameo, the 31-year-old has been the preferred choice in the hole.

Pitman's goalscoring ability cannot be questioned, but his work rate and all-round impact has improved since his re-emergence.

Pompey have won all four League One matches since he was restored to the starting line-up after a spell on the sidelines.

During that time, the Blues have closed the gap on the automatic promotion places to just two points.

RESILIENT REARGUARD

Pompey's win at Wycombe should have been more comfortable given they held a two-goal advantage twice at Adams Park.

But credit must be given to the Blues for grinding out a fourth straight League One win.

Kenny Jackett's men were clinging on in the closing stages after substitute Scott Kashket's stunning strike set up a nervy final eight minutes.

Craig MacGillivray was the busier of the two goalkeepers on the day, pulling off a string of fine saves.

But just when Pompey were leading the way in League One earlier in the season, they ground it out.

It may not have been pretty late on, although signs of the Blues' strong rearguard to see games out seems to have reappeared at the right time.

CHALLENGE BEING ANSWERED

Kenny Jackett targeted up to nine wins from the final 10 League One matches when Pompey sat seven points off the top two following their loss at Charlton.

In the four games that have followed, the Blues have taken maximum points and give themselves a real chance of reaching the Championship.

The Blues are starting to look like the side that set the pace at the top of the table during the opening half of the campaign.

A mid-season blip of eight matches without a victory saw Pompey fall off the pace.

At that nadir, automatic promotion looked a long shot.

Now the Blues have momentum and with Barnsley stuttering in recent weeks, Jackett’s troops have plenty to play for with six games remaining.