'Played there zero times!' - Millwall loanee's response to surprise call from Portsmouth boss over playing role as flying start continues at Charlton Athletic

Mahlon Romeo

Yet, Mahlon Romeo is happy to come good on Danny Cowley’s view he can operate down the left flank.

The Millwall loanee once again impressed in the 2-2 draw at Charlton yesterday, as he continued a flying start to his career at Fratton Park.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romeo shone in the right wing-back role he’s occupied over the past two games, after also playing as a right-back in his six appearances so far in his blue shirt.

But it’s Cowley’s assessment he could also be utilised down the left which has intrigued some.

That’s a stance which was forwarded by the head coach after the deal for Romeo was completed on deadline day.

The Antigua and Barbuda international admitted such a notion has caught even him on the hop - seeing as he’s never played there in his life!

But Cowley has already shown in his time at PO4, he’s more than happy to think outside of the box and look at things differently.

And Romeo isn’t perturbed about taking up a new position if required, as he’s prepared to put faith in his boss and the way he likes to steer away from pigeonholing his players.

When asked about Cowley saying he can play down the left, Romeo joked: ‘He’s the manager! To be honest, I’ve probably played on the left zero times in my career!

‘I trust the gaffer though, and at the end of the day it’s a white ball and green grass.

‘There’s a first time for everything and I know the manager has a lot of different plans for this season.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.