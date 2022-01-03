The visitors’ inability to unlock a U’s side that played the last 30 minutes with 10 men proved a frustration – resulting in many demanding a new striker is signed in the transfer window.

Many fans believed Pompey’s 23-day gap between games didn’t help them.

Meanwhile, thoughts were also with the Cambridge fan who required emergency medical treatment during the second half, which caused a 21-minute delay to proceedings at the Abbey Stadium.

Here’s a selection of views shared from Twitter...

@Jamesr02_: Frustrations inside, still not being able to score against a 10 men side for the second game running is concerning.

We really need a new striker in this transfer window.

@MikeTattooed: strange tactics against 10 men from Pompey.

Ronan Curtis missed a great chance in the second half when Cambridge were down to 10 men

We should of been dropping crosses in from the wings like mad. Where was the width?

Why was DC not getting the play spread better? Seemed one dimensional and they were all shy when taking shots on goal. A poor 2022 start.

@joeydonsussex: Lacked any kinda threat up top today, frustrating day all round.

Very scrappy game all round.

Thoughts with the Cambridge fan and their family, hoping they make a speedy recovery

@Martyrobbz: We have to get at least one decent forward in January.

Someone who actually makes intelligent runs, has a decent touch and gives the likes of Morrell something to work with. That was terrible.

@Lawro77: Didn’t watch but sounds like the usual. Bad decision-making, poor football brains.

Decent enough effort but not enough class.

If it’s true we are looking to offload Jacobs I would have to question why. Better than most.

@sammyhill78: First game in 3 weeks. What the heck were people expecting?

@daz_pfc: Poor performance but the important thing - hope the Cambridge fan is OK.

@BarryClements: Pompey, ultimately, not good enough today.

Looked rusty, slow and lacking creativity. To be expected to an extent after such a long break. Onto Friday.

@Samalaaarr: Frustrating result but put it down to rustiness and move on.

@Iain_Macdonald7: 10 men and we barely test the Cambridge Keeper.

2 points dropped with one of are games in hand.

This only shows we need improvements in the team.

Williams should have been hooked for Azeez once they went to 10 men.

Only putting Marquis on to put him in shop window.

@ChrisDodd12: Please, please spend some money on a striker.. please…

@harry_poole: Could of played another 20 minutes added on and still not scored.

@Dylanmc2007: Awful, slowed everything down.

Against ten men for well over half the second period and didn't test them at all.