Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe admitted he'd ‘love to have’ Brett Pitman in his side.

But he is unsure whether the Pilgrims can afford the Pompey striker's wages.

Plymouth were linked with a move for Pitman earlier this week, while Swindon are also firmly in the race following 22-goal top-scorer Eoin Doyle’s recall to Bradford yesterday.

The ex-Blues skipper has been reduced to a bit-part role at Fratton Park this season. He hasn't started a League One match since the 0-0 draw with Gillingham on October 12, while was omitted from the squad for Tuesday night's EFL Trophy victory at Walsall.

Lowe is hoping to recruit a forward before Plymouth's League Two clash against Carlisle on Saturday, although a switch for Port Vale's Scott Quigley has been ruled out.

But whether it’s Pitman who arrives at Home Park will ultimately come down to finances.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Lowe said: 'We are not in for Scott Quigley.

‘I would love to have a Brett Pitman in my team but whether I can afford him is a different matter!

‘We are hoping to have a striker signed before the weekend on a loan deal.’

Pitman has scored 41 goals in 99 appearances for Pompey since arriving from Ipswich in the summer of 2017.