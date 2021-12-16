The Pilgrims will also utilise additional stewarding and extra segregation netting on all unseated areas of the Barn Park End – where away supporters are accommodated.

The club has decided to take the action after crowd disturbances during their League One match against Wigan Athletic last month.

Clashes occurred in Home Park’s away end after the Latics scored a last-minute winner on their visit on Saturday, November 27.

Working in conjunction with Devon and Cornwall Police, an investigation into the trouble that day has resulted in 32 individuals being issued with club bans, ranging from two-and-a-half years to lifetime injunctions.

Fifteen of those have also been interviewed by the police formally, with a view to prosecutions being made.

The club has also reviewed its internal processes for match day safety as a result.

That has subsequently led to a decision to deploy an increased number of police officers for this month’s visit of Pompey and Charlton, which a Plymouth FC statement has revealed will come ‘at a significantly increased cost to the club’.

A Wigan fan celebrates with a flare after Callum Lang's last-minute winner against Plymouth at Home Park last month. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The segregation netting in the Barn Park End will cover all unseated areas and the first two rows of every block between 16 and 23, which includes the Lyndhurst Stand.

Meanwhile, the extra stewards will be specifically trained to deal with potential conflict posted in key areas.

In addition, more stewarding will be available to support the exit of fans from the ground at the end of game.

Pompey travel to Home Park on Wednesday, November 29 (7.45pm kick-off).

On their last visit to Plymouth when fans were allowed to attend (February 2019), 1,180 away fans were in presence.