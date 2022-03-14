Plymouth v Portsmouth: who makes the combined XI and bench ahead of huge game at Home Park?

Danny Cowley’s men are in the midst of a fine run of form which has seen them reduce the gap to the top six to seven points in recent weeks.

Argyle are currently the team to catch in sixth place and go into tomorrow’s encounter after three straight wins.

With two in-form, evenly-matched teams potentially battling it out for promotion, the fixture battle could make or break Pompey’s season and put a huge dent in Plymouth’s Championship hopes if they come out the wrong end of the result.

So in anticipation of the much-anticipated head-to-head, we’ve decided to try to pick a best combined XI using players from both sides.

For the purpose of being fair, we’ve used data from Whoscored.com – namely their player ratings – to pick said team (3-5-2 formation) and bench.

And it’s interesting to see who makes the cut and who doesn’t ahead of the game.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Appearances: 36; Clean sheets: 14; Rating: 6.82

2. CB: Dan Scarr Appearances: 29; Goals: 2; Assists: 1; Rating: 7.08

3. CB: Sean Raggett Appearances: 35; Goals: 5; Assists: 0; Rating: 7.07

4. CB: Hayden Carter Appearances: 12; Goals: 1; Assists: 0; Rating: 6.86