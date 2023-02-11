Joe Rafferty could be in line to make his return to the side this afternoon.

The right-back has been absent since September with a groin injury, which required two operations.

Mousiho is hopeful the defender can make a long-awaited comeback this afternoon.

He told The News: ‘Joe came through the AFC Wimbledon game great. He played 60 minutes, which was the plan.

‘We looked at 60 minutes and thought he could be capable of playing more but we decided to stick to the plan – which was to just get him through those minutes and make sure we protected him, not rushing him back too quickly.

‘That’s the most important thing for us – that we don’t rush him back.

‘We have to make sure he’s right, we have to make sure he’s fit and that he’s comfortable coming back into the side if and when needed.

‘League One football, as we all know, is very, very tough and you’ve got to make sure you are fit off the back of that.

‘He’ll possibly be fit this weekend.

‘It’s maybe a weekend too quick so we will look at the games next week and try to see what we can do in terms of fitting him in.

‘But we’ll be largely led by Joe and then the medical department who will probably have to rein Joe back a bit because he’s really keen to get going.’