Plymouth v Portsmouth - LIVE: Updates, reaction, statistics, opinion and more from Home Park
Pompey are aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to Plymouth tonight.
Although they extended their unbeaten run last-time-out against Ipswich with a well-earned draw, three points tonight will enhance their play-off hopes further this evening.
Standing in their way, though, is a Pilgrims side who are also vying to cement their place in the top six.
In the reverse fixture, the two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw, with Sean Raggett equalising in injury-time.
This time round, however, Danny Cowley will face off with Steven Schumacher in the dugout, following Ryan Lowe’s departure to Preston in December.
Follow the action with us LIVE, for updates as they happen from Devon.
LIVE: Plymouth v Pompey
Last updated: Tuesday, 15 March, 2022, 19:34
- Pompey looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine league games
- Danny Cowley’s side also aiming to reduce the gap to the top six to four points
Danny Cowley has made two changes to the side which claimed a goalless draw at Ipswich.
Plymouth team news
TEAM NEWS - POMPEY
Danny Cowley has admitted Gavin Bazunu is ‘irreplaceable’ to Pompey, with the starlet set to leave the club at the end of the season.
Everything you need to know ahead of kick-off
Pompey travel to Plymouth tonight looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine games in League One.