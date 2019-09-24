Police close Portsmouth road following Southampton clash at Fratton Park

Have your say

Fans are pouring out of Fratton Park following Portsmouth’s disapointing defeat in the Carabao Cup.

The Blues were beaten 4-0 by fierce rivals on a rainy evening under the lights.

Police on horses on Goldsmith Avenue. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Police are continuing to run the large operation in Fratton, with fans being separated.

Officers have put a closure in place on Goldsmith Avenue as Pompey supports are being pushed down the road in the direction of Fratton station.

Vehicles and traffic are being diverted down Francis Avenue, the road is closed at the junction with Talbot Road.

There are reports of objects being thrown towards police lines following the match.

Police have authorised section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, which gives officers the power to stop and search people.

