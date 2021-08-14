Pompey 2 Crewe 0 RECAP as fans have a day to savour on Fratton league return
Football returns to Fratton Park in earnest today as Crewe Alexandra visit in the first home fixture of the campaign.
Pompey look to make it back-to-back wins against David Artell’s side and inject some early impetus into the season.
Danny Cowley’s side have been boosted by the double arrival of Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson this week, to boost his threadbare midfield options.
But he will be without the suspended Callum Johnson after his appeal for a controversial red card at Millwall on Tuesday was rejected.
We will be building up to the 3pm kick-off with early news and discussion over the key talking points.
Then it’s the team news at 2pm with video reaction and live warm-ups.
After that it’s live blow-by-blow commentary on an afternoon many supporters have been anticipating for 17 months, since the game was first stopped by the Covid pandemic.
LIVE! Pompey 2 Crewe Alexandra 0
Last updated: Saturday, 14 August, 2021, 17:35
- Four changes for Pompey
- Marquis 1-0 (48min)
- Harness 2-0 (65min)
Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings
Match report
Full-time: Pompey 2 Crewe 0
Harness overplays in from the corner and the keeper gathers
Tunnicliffe graft wins a late corner
Pompey seeing this out comfortably with Crewe looking weary
Five minuntes’ stoppage time
Pompey off top!
If you care Wycombe have gone top and Pompey second. Think we’ll start worrying about that a bit more in April...
CHANCE 90
Harness gets his header on target from Brown’s corner