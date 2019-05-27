Have your say

Pompey have announced a rise in their season-ticket prices.

The Blues, who will operate in League One for a third successive season, have increased prices across the board, apart from those available to special concessions (wheelchair and ambulant) which remain at £119 and £229 respectively.

It’s the first time in a number of years, however, that the club have increased costs for season-ticket holders, with Pompey last year freezing prices.

Once again, fans will have the option to purchase their tickets via the early-bird scheme, which runs until the close of business Tuesday, July 2. Any ticket purchased after that date will be fully priced.

For early-bird users, an adult season-ticket can be purchased for £389, which is an increase of £20 (5.4 per cent) on the 2018-19 price of £369.

Seniors (65+) will also have to pay £20 extra next term, with the cost of their ticket rising from £275 to £295 – an increase of 7.3 per cent.

The price rise isn’t as much for a young person (18-22) or junior (17 and under) season ticket, with the new figure sitting at £255 and £90 respectively.

However, percentage-wise, that represents an increase of 6.3 per cent and 12.5 per cent on last season.

Supporters wishing to take a child (nine and under) to Nelson’s family zone will now be expected to pay £23.

Previously, entry was free when accompanied by a full-paying adult, senior or special concession.

Yet, that has changed, with the club asking fans to pay, which works out at roughly 60p per game.

Those wishing to take in the action with executive season-tickets will be the worst hit.

An adult executive seat will increase from £449 to £499 – a hike of £50 or 11.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, a concession executive ticket will appreciate in value from £339 to £399 – a rise of £60 (17.6 per cent).

Early-bird tickets go on sale from Tuesday, May 28, at 9am, with existing season-ticket holders able to reserve their usual seat until 5.30pm on Friday, June 28.

When tickets go on general sale on Wednesday, July 3 (9am), increases will also be introduced on fully-priced seats.

An adult ticket will then be charged at £439 – an increase on the 2018-19 price (£419) of £20 (4.7 per cent).

A senior ticket will also go up by £20 to £335 – a hike of 6.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, young persons and juniors will be asked to pay £295 and £115 – increases of £15 (5.35 per cent) and £16 (16.1 per cent) respectively.

A post-early bird ticket for Nelson’s family zone will remain at £23.

However, a senior executive ticket will leap from £369 to £449 – an increase of £80 (21.6 per cent), while an adult executive ticket will cost £549.

That represents a rise of £60 (12.2 per cent).

The quickest and easiest way to buy your season ticket is via Pompey’s eticketing website.