Pompey are back... should keep the moaners quiet... this isn't too shabby: Fans react to Portsmouth's 3-0 win at Rochdale

Pompey fans were a happy bnuch after two goals from Ronan Curtis and one from Ryan Williams earned a 3-0 win at Rochdale.

Here's a selection of what Blues fans had to say on Twitter and Facebook after the victory.

James Parkhouse: 7 points off third, 2 games in hand. We play 4th on Tuesday night at Fratton. Oh, and 1 defeat in NINE.

Liam Howes: Ronan Curtis - a different player. Doesn’t that just show you what a rest can do! #pompey

Big Pompey Dave: #Pompey are back!

Grant67: #Pompey battling their towards the play offs, scratching out wins and draws #earlydoors ONE league defeat since 21st September. #portsmouth #efl

Jake Smith: Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way... Oh what fun it is to see #Pompey win in grey!

Nige: 3-0 away win should be enough to keep the #Pompey moaners quiet but no doubt they'll think of something.

Robert: #Pompey have taken 11 points from a possible 15 from the last 5 league games. That isn't too shabby at all. Get us in the Play-Offs and then we can start looking at automatics...

Freddie Webb: Complete turn around by #Pompey vs #RAFC. More incisive counter attacks and composure on the ball in the 2nd half. Ronan Curtis controlled the game from LW. When Pompey pressed more, Rochdale couldn't make the most of possession. On to Rotherham on Tuesday.

Anthony Knight: Well done.. that’s all we ask for.. a win and some passion for the shirt.

Conrad Pfc Jones: Well done lads keep the faith PUP

Bryony Vine: Well done boys. Still think Close needs resting and give Cannon a chance. We needed that win.

