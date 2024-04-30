Pompey are currently compiling their retained list following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.
Fourteen players are waiting nervously to hear whether they have Fratton Park futures or not, with the likes of Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilve, Joe Rafferty and Joe Morrell all talking with the club this week.
An announcement is expected within the next 24-48 hours, as the Blues get to work on building a squad capable of competing in the Championship next term. It’s a process they’ve gone through many times before, with eight players told they can move on upon the conclusion of the previous season.
They’ll know exactly what the class of 2024 are going through. But whatever happened to those players who were told they could leave Fratton Park last summer? Well, one year on, here’s how they fared...
2. Clark Robertson
Robertson joined Israeli team FC Ashdod but was forced to flee the country just three months into his stay due to the ongoing conflict in the area. Speaking to Sky Sports in October, Robertson expressed his enjoyment at playing for the club and hoped he would be able to continue playing for them. He returned to Ashdod at the end of December 2023 and most recently featured in their 1-0 win over H. Petach-Tikva. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Michael Jacobs
Following his departure from Fratton Park, Jacobs joined National League side Chesterfield, where he was reunited with former Wigan manager Paul Cook.
This season he featured in 40 league games and three FA Cup matches, scoring five goals and contributing four assists as the Spireites booked their return to the Football League as National League champions. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Louis Thompson
After not being used much by John Mousinho, the 29-year-old defensive-midfielder was snapped up by Stevenage and has played in 21 games across the season for them. Here he teamed up with his brother, Nathan, who had joined the then-newly promoted side earlier in the month. Stevenage finished the 2023/24 season ninth in League One with Thompson most recently featuring in the side's 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday. Photo: Jason Brown
