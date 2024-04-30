2 . Clark Robertson

Robertson joined Israeli team FC Ashdod but was forced to flee the country just three months into his stay due to the ongoing conflict in the area. Speaking to Sky Sports in October, Robertson expressed his enjoyment at playing for the club and hoped he would be able to continue playing for them. He returned to Ashdod at the end of December 2023 and most recently featured in their 1-0 win over H. Petach-Tikva. Photo: Jason Brown