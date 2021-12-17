Pompey boss outlines position over January move for in-demand Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough target

Pompey will not pursue a January move for AFC Wimbledon’s Nesta Guinness-Walker.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:55 am

But Danny Cowley admitted the rising star ticks a lot of the boxes in terms of the type of player he’s looking to recruit in next month’s transfer window.

The Blues were touted for a bid for the left-sided player last weekend, with Guinness-Walker also said to be attracting interest from the likes of Bristol City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Cowley is well aware of the 22-year-old and his rise from the non-league ranks to League One, off the back of some pacy attacking performances down the flank.

But the Pompey boss made it clear Guinness-Walker is not an option he’s looking to bring in next month.

Cowley said: ‘He’s a player we know well, who has come from Met Police originally and now gone to Wimbledon and done really well.

‘I’ve watched him play left-back and he played centre-half against Wycombe in their last game and did really well.

AFC Wimbledon's Nesta Guinness-Walker. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images).

‘But, no, there’s no truth in it (talk of a Pompey bid).’

With his contract coming to a close next summer, Guinness-Walker is a player on the rise who will not come at a huge cost.

That holds an obvious appeal for clubs like Pompey, as they assemble their hit-list of targets with 16 days until the window opens

But at 22, it’s getting players in Guinness-Walker’s age bracket which is also attractive to Cowley.

He added: ‘Young, up-and-coming, progressive players who are out of contract will appeal absolutely.

‘For us, we want young players on the way up - and if they are out of contract that certainly helps us.’

