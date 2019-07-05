Pompey complete season-long loan deal for Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie

Have your say

Pompey have completed the loan signing of Ross McCrorie from Rangers.

The midfielder has joined the Blues for the whole 2019-20 season, subject to international clearance, and becomes Kenny Jackett’s sixth new arrival this summer.

The Blues saw off stiff competition from rivals Sunderland for the highly-rated 21-year-old, who made 30 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side last season.

McCrorie is a Scotland under-21 international, who has made 54 appearances on total for the Ibrox outfit.

He will be part of the Pompey squad that flies out to Dublin on Sunday for a six-day training camp in Ireland.