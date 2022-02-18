The News' chief sports writer Neil Allen has been shortlisted for Regional Sports Journalist Of The Year in the British Sports Journalism Awards. Picture: Joe Pepler

Allen has been shortlisted in the Regional Sports Journalist Of The Year category in the 2021 British Sports Journalism Awards.

The event, which takes place on March 7 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, reflects the best sports journalism has to offer across the UK in 2021, focusing on photographic, written and broadcast.

This is the fifth successive year Allen has been shortlisted for the award, previously winning it in 2018 and 2019, while finishing as runner-up in 2020, and highly commended in 2017.

Allen is shortlisted alongside Dafydd Pritchard (BBC Sport Wales), David Dubas-Fisher (Reach PLC), Jon Colman (Newsquest Cumbria), Mark Taylor (Cambridge Independent) and Phil Smith (Sunderland Echo).

He has been The News’ chief sports writer since July 2007 and worked for the paper since November 2000.

