Portsmouth coverage sees The News' chief sports writer Neil Allen shortlisted for prestigious industry award
The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen has been nominated for a prestigious industry award.
Allen has been shortlisted in the Regional Sports Journalist Of The Year category in the 2021 British Sports Journalism Awards.
The event, which takes place on March 7 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, reflects the best sports journalism has to offer across the UK in 2021, focusing on photographic, written and broadcast.
This is the fifth successive year Allen has been shortlisted for the award, previously winning it in 2018 and 2019, while finishing as runner-up in 2020, and highly commended in 2017.
His entry from work published in 2021 consists of…
- Remarkable former Hawks player Jack Farrugia’s defying the doctors after a car crash left him with severe brain damage, in a wheelchair and unable to talk, eat or swallow.
- The heartbreaking story of ex-Pompey player Dion Donohue, who quit professional football at 27 to devote his time to his terminally-ill five-year-old niece.
- How Alfie Bridgman fought back from meningitis, a career-threatening injury which left him in a wheelchair, and a cancer scare to achieve his dream of playing for his beloved Pompey.
Allen is shortlisted alongside Dafydd Pritchard (BBC Sport Wales), David Dubas-Fisher (Reach PLC), Jon Colman (Newsquest Cumbria), Mark Taylor (Cambridge Independent) and Phil Smith (Sunderland Echo).
He has been The News’ chief sports writer since July 2007 and worked for the paper since November 2000.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can support our local team of expert Pompey writers by subscribing here for all the latest news from Fratton Park for 9p a day, thanks to our 30%-off transfer window deal