Conducting his post-match interviews pitch side at the home of the Robins following a sizzling 2-0 win, the Pompey boss was thrown another line of questioning – albeit from a far – that needing answering.

The larger-than-life fan clearly had an issue with what he had witnessed from his own side and even had the temerity to suggest that Cowley’s pockets might be a bit lighter at the final whistle – suggesting a pre-match deal had been done with match referee Ben Toner.

But just like his team at Whaddon Road, the manager was more than capable of delivering a riposte that silenced his opponent.

With a reference to the garish trousers the well-oiled spectator chose to wear for the occasion – something that you would expect to see at a gathering of the John Daly Appreciation Society – the jovial Blues manager coolly and politely brushed his loud-mouth challenger aside by putting him in his place.

With temperatures in Gloucestershire at the time still reading a balmy 33 degrees, it was further proof that the visitors had the answers to what was thrown at them by Cheltenham.

The heat was certainly on Cowley’s side before kick-off, with the Blues still waiting to pick up their first win of the new League One season.

The eye-catching midweek win at Cardiff in the Carabao Cup showed exactly what this new-look squad is capable of.

Colby Bishop, centre, celebrated his second goal at Cheltenham with Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty and Reeco Hackett Picture: Jason Brown

But with an ‘unacceptable’ Pompey performance at Whaddon Road back in April still fresh in the memory, this was a game that still had the potential to cause the visitors harm.

Saying that, though, only two of the starting XI that kicked off that game were named in Cowley’s match line-up this time around – Sean Raggett and Connor Ogilvie – while Michael Jacobs, who started on the left-wing on Saturday, was the only other survivor of the side beaten 1-0 126 days ago.

Indeed, following a good transfer window to date, the Blues are now unrecognisable from the side that registered a 10th-placed finish last season.

Six of those new signings started on the latest visit to Whaddon Road – and with a cold-hearted performance produced by this exciting new group in the searing heat, the 43-year-old manager had plenty of inspiration when it came to dealing with his post-match aggressor.

Normally, Colby Bishop’s two-goal salvo and forward play would be enough for him to be the stimulus.

His impressive double – one of which came from the penalty spot – took his tally to four for the season.

Meanwhile, instead of searching for a water break as temperatures continued to rise during the game, the Cheltenham defence would have been forgiven for wanting to put a call in for pest control to be dispatched, such was the relentless nature of his display.

Paired with young Spurs discovery Dane Scarlett in the starting line-up for the first time, it was an eye-catching move by Cowley, given Joe Pigott’s impressive start to life at Fratton Park following his loan move from Ipswich.

But as water ran dry as far as supporters were concerned in the stands – yes, the Robins sold out of H20 on one of the hottest days of the year – at least there was the mouth-watering vision of Scarlett and Bishop to quench the thirst.

As a combination, the Robins’ central defenders would have sweated buckets-load more than they had wanted in the blistering sunshine as they tried to keep pace with the livewire duo.

But focusing solely, on Scarlett, a goal was the only thing missing from his latest outing.

He was an absolute joy to watch as he pressed, harried, pressed some more, and proved a nightmare for the home defence.

His energy levels were off the charts, his constant threat made him unplayable at times – and the only time he gave his markers some respite was when he decided to chase down opposition midfielders and forwards as if what he was already doing so well wasn’t enough.

Still only 18 years of age, and Saturday being his first senior league start, it’s frightening to think what he will be capable of in years to come.

For now, though, he’s a Blue – and no doubt Cowley will be happily sipping an ice-cold drink today relaxed in the knowledge that he has landed a gem for the season – and one who can clearly handle the heat.

Scarlett was the only change to the side that drew 0-0 with Lincoln at Fratton Park in Pompey’s last league outing, as he came in for Pigott.

But it was a move that produced dividends from the beginning, with the teenager and Bishop’s energetic movement up front setting the tone for the rest of the team.

It also made for a high-octane start to the game, with both side also showing a real desire to win, despite the hot temperatures.

And at times, things appeared close to boiling point, especially when Bishop hauled down Alfie May early in the game – a foul that had the Cheltenham bench on their feet demanding action from referee Toner.

Like Bishop and Scarlett, May and his Cheltenham forward partner, on-loan Southampton forward Dan Nlundulu, looked well up for the challenge, causing Raggett and Michael Morrison plenty of problems.

Both had chances either side of Marlon Pack’s effort from distance that failed to test home keeper Luke Southwood.

But while one Premier League youngster kept a cool head, the other not so much.

Constantly picked on by the 1,428 Pompey fans who made the trip, Nlundulu picked up a booking midway through the first half for kicking the ball away – no doubt a consequence of the constant trash-talking from the away end and the fact Raggett & Co weren’t letting up in their determination not to let the Saints loanee have his moment in front of the Blues’ supporters.

And no doubt, seeing the Fratton faithful celebrate Bishop’s opener just five minutes later following Morrison’s knock down from Jacobs’ cross will have made the day even tougher for the St Mary’s youngster who is yet to get off the mark for his new side.

After Scarlett saw his first-time effort blocked by some last-gasp home defending two minutes before the break, Nlundulu finally saw his chance to get his own back.

But after getting the better of Morrison, Raggett and Joe Rafferty were on hand to close down the danger – while the former did well to get back on his line to calmly deal with the danger when the Robins No9 had another half-chance moments later.

Just like the forward’s shot in that moment, Cheltenham appeared to run out of steam after half-time.

Pompey’s energy failed to be impacted by the break or the heat as they quickly set about trying to kill the game off.

They did just that on 56 minutes, when a foul on Jacobs in the box allowed Bishop to slot home his second of the game from the penalty spot.

And just when the hosts thought the day couldn’t get any worse, up stepped Cowley with a raft of substitutions that ensured no dip in Pompey’s performance levels.

The introductions of Pigott, Tom Lowery, Owen Dale, Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi demonstrates the riches the head coach now has at his disposal.

Such luxuries weren’t available the last time the Blues were at Whaddon Road.

But Pompey, under the manager, are a totally different proposition this season and look well positioned to withstand the heat – whether that comes on the pitch or from off it.