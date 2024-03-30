Away games played: 19Away games played: 19
How Portsmouth's magnificent 1,735 average away attendance this season compares to League One rivals - including Derby, Bolton and Reading

Pompey fans have been loving life on the road this season, with the Blues picking up a League One best of 43 points

By Mark McMahon
Published 30th Mar 2024, 17:30 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 17:34 GMT

Another packed out Pompey away end saw 1,840 members of the travelling Fratton faithful head to Wycombe on Friday.

The magnificent show of support continued the superb backing that John Mousinho's side have been able to fall back on all season, and once again demonstrated the loyalty Blues fans have when it comes to their beloved side.

But how does Pompey's support on the road this term compare to their divisional rivals? Here's what we found out following the latest round of matches.

1. Burton Albion - 277 average

1. Burton Albion - 277 average

Away games played: 21.

2. Cheltenham Town - 326 average

2. Cheltenham Town - 326 average

Away games played: 20.

3. Stevenage - 514 average

3. Stevenage - 514 average

Away games played: 20.

4. Exeter City - 537 average

4. Exeter City - 537 average

Away games played: 19.

