Another packed out Pompey away end saw 1,840 members of the travelling Fratton faithful head to Wycombe on Friday.
The magnificent show of support continued the superb backing that John Mousinho's side have been able to fall back on all season, and once again demonstrated the loyalty Blues fans have when it comes to their beloved side.
But how does Pompey's support on the road this term compare to their divisional rivals? Here's what we found out following the latest round of matches.
