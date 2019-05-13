Pompey fans to ‘create something special’ for second leg against Sunderland

Pompey fans will ‘create something special’ for the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final against Sunderland.

And the spine-tingling Fratton Park roar generated can help Kenny Jackett’s side book their second trip to Wembley in the space of a couple of months.

That’s the opinion of The News’ Neil Allen in the latest edition of Pompey Talk.

Our chief sports writer has seen many historic games played out by the Blues at Fratton Park through the years.

He believes Thursday night’s second-leg game against the Black Cats will prove to be another night to remember – and he’s banking on the home fans to make the task faced by Jack Ross’ side that much harder.

Pompey fans at the Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley Picture: Joe Pepler

Sunderland won the first leg of the showdown 1-0 thanks to substitute Chris Maguire 62nd-minute strike.

Speaking on Pompey Talk Allen said: 'Pompey are the underdogs - they're losing this 1-0 at half-time effectively.

'But we know the special Fratton Park atmosphere with the fans, it’s backs against the wall, isn't it? It’s a place where they thrive and that could hopefully create something special under the lights.

'Pompey, for me this year, have mainly been a second-half team.

'Obviously, they weren’t a second half team on Saturday night, but they mainly are a second half team.

'It is half-time now of the semi-final so they need to push on now and get that win - and I think they can.’