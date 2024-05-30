Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have a season-ticket waiting list of 2,000 as fans look to be part of next season’s Championship return

Pompey are boasting more than 8,000 season-ticket renewals after just one week of trading.

And with the just-released figure outperforming opening sales tallies from previous years, Fratton Park regulars are being reminded there is a limited period left to safeguard seats for next season’s exciting Championship return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The window for renewing tickets opened at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, with fans expected to pay price increases of approximately 9-12 percent to watch John Mousinho’s side in action next term.

But the price hike has not put supporters off as they look forward to the Blues’ maiden season back in English football’s second tier for the first time since 2012. In fact, with the feel-good factor around Fratton Park still palpable after last season’s unforgettable League One title success, demand for a seat at the Pompey table is immense.

The 8,000-plus figure publicised after just one week was achieved after three weeks last summer. In 2022, it took the club a month to dispense that total. As a result, fans yet to restart their love affair with the Blues and the Fratton Park experience for another season are being reminded that they have until Wednesday, June 12 (5pm) to act.

Failure to do so will open up an opportunity to members of the 2,000-strong waiting list to become Fratton Park season-ticket holders. Meanwhile, with the Blues capping the number of season-ticket sales to 15,000, there’s little to no wriggle room if the deadlines is missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad