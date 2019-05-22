Pompey in the Community produce the goods at Fratton Park to win play-off contest

Have your say

The young talents from Pompey in the Community showed their class with an excellent success at Fratton Park on Saturday.

It was a dominant performance from the young Blues in the Junior Premier League National Development League competition.

Pompey in the Community won the Junior Premier League National Development League under-13 play-offs final at Fratton Park. Picture: Pompey in the Community

First in the under-13 play-offs they took on Hereford and earned a 2-0 success.

The next match was between Doncaster and Hereford with the former winning 1-0 to set up a final decider.

Pompey stood strong to record a 3-0 victory in the match against Doncaster to round off an excellent day for the team.