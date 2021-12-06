Pompey midfielders: Who's your favourite of all-time?

Kevin Dillon will feature in the battle to decide fans' favourite Pompey midfielder of all-time

This will be vote number three of five in my attempt to find out readers’ favourite Pompey players of all-time. By the end of the unofficial, unscientific series we will have a hell of a Blues five-a-side line-up – and we already know who two of the favourites are.

You voted David James your all-time favourite Pompey keeper, while Linvoy Primus was a clear winner in the tournament for defenders.

Wingers and strikers will be considered later in the season but now we must turn attention to the magical, marvellous midfielders who have worn royal blue with distinction over the years.

Robert Prosinecki was a one-season wonder in the Blues midfield

To kick off, I am looking for 50 names. Then, as I did with the defenders, I will put 14 of the most popular suggestions straight into the last 32, while the other 36 will battle it out in qualifying groups to reach the same stage.

The groups and all the knockout ties will be decided in 24-hour polls on my Twitter timeline (@stevebone1), but before we can get started we need those 50 names.

It might sound a lot but it’s the same number of defenders who were suggested within a day or two of my invite, so I reckon you’ll come up with the goods.

The 50 will certainly include Mick Kennedy, Kevin Dillon, Neil Webb, Alan McLoughlin, Robert Prosinecki, Paul Merson, Pedro Mendes and Michael Doyle. But who else? Tweet me or email [email protected] with suggestions.