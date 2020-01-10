Fans have been having their say on Anton Walkes’ surprise Pompey exit.

The versatile performer brought his Fratton Park career to an end by returning to MLS side Atlanta United on Thursday.

He rejoined the Mercedes-Benz Stadium outfit after spending 10 months in the States in 2017, making 20 appearances for the Five Stripes while on loan from Spurs.

Walkes played 66 times for the Blues, after initially arriving on loan during the 2017-18 signing.

He signed a permanent deal in the summer of 2018, arriving for £200,000 and penning a two-year deal with the club having the option for a third.

His last game for Pompey was Saturday’s FA Cup win at Fleetwood, with the 22-year-old left out of the match-day squad for Tuesday night's EFL Tropy win at Walsall.

Here’s what Pompey fans on social media had to say about his departure...

Christopher Elston: Might live to regret that.

Judging from our injury record, his versatility could be vital.

Let's face it, recent signings have not been great. Hopefully, the three in this window will buck the trend.

David Smith: To be fair, he has only picked up the last couple of weeks. Otherwise he has been pony!

Ian Sands: I can't blame a young player wanting to go and live in the USA, especially with a girlfriend from over there.

And I certainly don't want to make a player stay when they are keen to go.

Stephen Sackett: Good luck Anton, thanks mate.

@willpfc: Think he started to look decent when he covered for Naylor and Brown’s injuries and now he’s leaving.

Gavin Thomas: 1, We are at the one in, one out stage.

2, We need to strengthen, he is a squad player.

3, So with a potential fee, it’s a no brainer.

Daz OLeary: Just as he's started to find his feet. He won't be worth much with such a short time left on his contract.

@DanKnight10: Fair play to him..... despite his rocky career with us over the past month hes done a fantastic job in an unnatural position.

Nick May: A big loss to the squad, good luck for the future Anton.

@carlofooty: I was impressed by him pre season at Stevenage and he’s proved himself when called upon in various positions this season.

My feeling is there goes a player who hasn’t reached his full potential.. so good luck to him in pastures new.

Alex Macaulay: Really rate Walkes and has been a regular feature recently!

Shame for Pompey but if what I’m reading about his daughter and American girlfriend is true, can hardly blame him and good luck to them all as a family.

Barrie Jenkins: Best of luck for the future.

@PropPersonnel: Not quite sure why everyone is so surprised. Good lad with a good attitude, but hasn't exactly set the world alight.

If we have aspirations to move up a league, we can do better.

Minky Peters: What a joke!!! Been a decent player recently and is very versatile to help with injury problems. What is Jackett doing?!

Martin Paine Minky, I think Jackett knows Walkes would be off at the end of the season anyways and this is a way of getting some money for him.

The player wants to move to America to play football, so you may as well let him go and get some money in.

I agree it is a shame though as he has played well recently.