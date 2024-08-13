Kusini Yengi and Josh Murphy missed Pompey’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United. | ProSport Images

Pompey host Millwall in the Carabao Cup in the first round of the Carabao Cup at a revamped Fratton Park.

During pre-season, work has gone on to help get the ground up to Championship standard and as a result, all of their friendly matches have been played away from their home ground. Pompey will now welcome back supporters to Fratton Park, with Millwall making the visit down to the South coast.

Both teams at the weekend were involved in high scoring games with Pompey drawing 3-3 with one of the league favourites Leeds United. Twice Pompey led against the Whites after Callum Lang had put them in front but strikes from Wilfried Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson at the opposite end of the second half meant the shares were spoiled.

In South London, Millwall lost 3-2 to Watford, despite clawing things back from two goals down. Duncan Watmore scored a brace to cancel out Edo Kayembe and Giorgi Chakvetadze's efforts but a 90th minute winner from Mileta Rajovic saw the Hornets leave with all three points.

The Championship will be a priority to both teams and so changes are expected. Here’s the latest team news from both camps ahead of kick-off.

Pompey team news

Kusini Yengi was a surprise absentee on the opening day of the league campaign. He wasn't included in the match day squad and instead summer signing Elias Sorensen was entrusted to play. It has been revealed that Yengi was absent because of a groin problem and that has also ruled him out of the cup clash with the Lions.

Speaking to The News on Saturday, manager John Mousinho said: "Kas just picked up a slight groin strain. I don’t think he will be right for Tuesday, we’re going to try to get him back for Saturday.

‘Having a not-100-per-cent Kas would have been no good to us, so we left him at home, but there’s nothing serious. ‘He’s okay, though, hopefully we’ll see him back on Saturday.’

Forward Colby Bishop is unavailable for selection for the time being. He underwent surgery following a routine heart scan, and no timescale has been placed on his return.

Summer signing Josh Murphy was described as 'touch and go' for the trip to Leeds United last week. He picked up an ankle injury against Charlton Athletic in the final game of pre-season, and now there’s a wait for him to make his competitive debut.

Neither Jacob Farrell (knee) or Tom McIntyre (hamstring) were in consideration against Leeds because of their injuries. Regan Poole is another player that will miss out as he recovers from an ACL injury that he suffered in November. Poole is making progress and is working on a return, but it won’t be until six weeks that he is in contention.

Out: Colby Bishop, Jacob Farrell, Josh Murphy, Kusini Yengi, Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre.

Millwall team news

In his pre-match press conference, Neil Harris said that the priority for this week is their Championship fixture against Bristol City and that they would make changes.

Speaking to the Southwark News, he said: "“It won’t just be eleven changes like most teams will make. Obviously we are not in that position.

“We will probably make less changes than any other football club in the country,” but that’s where we are at the moment.”

Japhet Tanganga who joined on a permanent deal from Spurs this summer will serve the second of his three-game suspension after picking up a red card on the final day of the season. Millwall's talisman Zian Flemming was not in the squad for their season opener and is nursing a tight calf.

Ryan Leonard picked up a head injury in the defeat to Watford at the weekend and he will be assessed. Aidomo Emakhu could earn a start after impressing Harris when he came on from the bench.

Murray Wallace, Billy Mitchell, and Adam Mayor were all absent through injury against Watford.

Out: Japhet Tanganga, Murray Wallace, Billy Mitchell and Adam Mayor. Doubt: Ryan Leonard.