According to Andy Cullen, board member Eric Eisner is pencilled in to visit Fratton Park ‘relatively shortly’.

Although unable to pinpoint a specific date, the Blues’ chief executive insists the American-based Eisner is eager to return to the south coast for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

Tornante last visited Pompey in February 2020, when chairman Michael Eisner, Andy Redman and Eric Eisner attended the League One encounter with Sunderland.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey board member Eric Eisner is to attend a Pompey game 'relatively shortly' following two years away. Picture: Joe Pepler

The Blues ran out 2-0 winners that day, with James Bolton and Christian Burgess netting in a 2-0 success which kept them sixth in the table.

However, almost six weeks later, the Premier League and Football League programmes were suspended following an escalation in Covid cases in the UK.

The global pandemic has subsequently impacted upon Tornante’s intended return.

A scheduled visit by Eric Eisner in December 2021 was scrapped after England moved to Plan B following the rapid spread of new variant Omicron.

Owners Tornante last attended a Pompey match in February 2020, when Michael Eisner, Andy Redman and Eric Eisner were present at Fratton Park for a 2-0 success over Sunderland. Picture: Joe Pepler

Now his return is back on the cards, at a date yet to be revealed.

Cullen told The News: ‘I think we will probably have a visit from the owners relatively shortly.

‘We can’t put a timescale on it, but Eric is particularly keen to come over as soon as he can and do some communications with everybody.

‘That’s on the agenda shortly. As you probably know, he was due to come over before Christmas but that was scuppered.

‘Quarantine rules now being relaxed opens the opportunity to come over again, so he’s champing at the bit.

‘They are missing it, they really are missing the engagement. Two years is a long time of not being able to travel, so they are keen to come.

‘I wouldn’t want to put a timescale on it, but I think they want to come over as soon as they can.’

Pompey have eight remaining Fratton Park fixtures this season, with their campaign ending at Sheffield Wednesday on April 30.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron