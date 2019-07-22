Pompey Problem targets Fratton Park world title fight after latest win

Have your say

Michael McKinson is dreaming of a Fratton Park world title fight after his latest victory.

The Problem maintained his unbeaten record as he collected the WBO European title with a unanimous points win over Russian powerhouse Evgeny Pavko on Saturday night.

Mikey McKinson visited Pompey's training ground after his win on Saturday - here he is with Ronan Curtis . Picture: Portsmouth FC

The welterweight had to dig deep to get the job done over 10 rounds against a powerful and dangerous opponent.

Despite not being at his best, there’s been plenty of credit for the 25-year-old after the win with McKinson welcomed to Pompey’s training ground on Monday.

The ambition for the Portsmouth man is to keep chalking up the successes before one day walking out at a partisan Fratton Park for the ultimate prize.

McKinson said: ‘I visited the training ground and I told them all I will be fighting at Fratton Park one day.

‘Kenny Jackett said he’s a massive boxing fan and he’d like to come see me train.

‘I told the players they can walk out with me when it happens for a world title. They can join the ringwalk.

‘Each fight I’m having my worth is going up.

‘I’m the one who is capable of paving the way for a fight at Fratton Park to one day happen.

‘There is talent in Portsmouth boxing.

‘My brother (Lucas Ballingall) is one of the most talented fighters I’ve ever seen.

‘There’s Mark Chamberlain coming through and there’s other people turning pro now.

‘My job is stay focussed, keep winning and keep building momentum in my career.

‘I think there can be some big TV fights in the future and we can make it happen there.

‘People know that’s the dream and I want to make it happen.’

The immediate timetable for McKinson is a short break before staying active and fighting again towards the end of the year.

The former Moneyfields amateur has his sights on a meeting with Irish ace Paddy Gallagher, who fights for the British title next month with Chris Jenkins, in the not-too-distant future.

McKinson feels Saturday’s experience will aid him for what lies on the horizon.

He added: ‘The Russian was tough and he hit hard. His jab was like being hit clean with a right hand every single time.

‘I managed to step up a level and get a win when I was at my worst. I was able to adapt and find a way. It proves I’m a good fighter.

‘Paddy Gallagher is a fight I want.

‘He turned me down for Saturday's fight and said he’d only fight me in Belfast. I’d do that - 100 per cent.

‘He’s made that promise and everything has been respectful between us.

‘I’m still learning but I think I would’ve beat Paddy Gallagher last year - but if I box like I did on Saturday he’d beat me.

‘If I prepare properly, though, I believe I beat Paddy Gallagher well.’