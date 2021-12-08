Pepe Lacey is joined by chief sports writer Neil Allen to discuss the key talking points from Pompey’s goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

The main areas of conversation were about missed chances, the unlikely key to the Blues’ success, midfield improvements, injury woes and looking ahead to what Danny Cowley may do against Morecambe on Saturday.

Pompey didn’t look bad yesterday, they had some attacking threat about them they were just denied by an outstanding performance by Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

‘They were but they also missed chances themselves, they need to ask why they didn’t take them. Overall it was a really good performance by Pompey, one of the best at home this season.

‘They played some lovely stuff at some points. with their one touch passing against a really good Sheffield Wednesday side. There were so many better performances, particularly from the midfield two, and plenty to like about Pompey, to admire and to applaud by the way they approached that game.

‘But they didn't take their chances. I know the Wednesday ‘keeper produced some several outstanding saves and was a class act, particularly claiming corners in the air, and rightly man of the match – but Pompey should have finished some of those chances.

‘They had some great opportunities and they didn’t take them and that was the frustrating thing. When you’re on top, dominating, creating chances, you have to take them. As a result, Pompey drew 0-0 and should have won.’

George Hirst has revitalised Pompey's forward line since his first league start against Wycombe last month. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

George Hirst has been sort of the key to Pompey’s success recently, what sort of an impact has he made to the front three?

‘For me I think John Marquis has struggled ever since he came to this football club, I’ve said that for a long long time.

‘George Hirst has raised the bar, being a different type of centre-forward. He’s been a breath of fresh air and made a massive difference.

‘We hadn’t seen much from him to convince anyone before that Palace under-21s game, bits and bobs from the bench and a few starts in cup competitions – but he’s been a revelation ever since.

‘He looks the part at the moment, although again missed some chances on Tuesday night, but he played so well and man of the match.

‘The Sheffield Wednesday fans don’t like him for various reasons, even though he’s a Wednesday fan, but what a performance from him.

‘He’s just given a new dimension to Pompey, surely everyone can see that? We can see what he brings to the team and we know Cowley wants another striker in January.

‘In the meantime, Hirst has been absolutely superb and galvanised this team because Pompey’s good run has come with him involved.’

There were concerns coming into the game that Shaun Williams and Miguel Azeez would struggle against Barry Bannan and Massimo Luongo. How do you feel they fared?

‘Against Harrogate they were really poor. Williams kept giving the ball away, including for the first goal, and Azeez faded into complete obscurity as the game wore on.

‘Azeez started that one and he started against Harrow, but didn’t convince. On Tuesday night, with injuries and illness, Danny Cowley didn’t have anyone else to play, so they both started again – and it was a complete contrast in performance.

‘I thought they both did very well, in particular Williams. All credit to them for turning that round within a game, they must know they didn’t play well on Saturday.

‘For me, they helped Pompey dominate the game. Azeez again faded towards the end, but should not detract from his performance.

‘As ever, you criticise players when they play badly, but let’s praise them when they have played well. The pair were at the heart of everything Pompey did well last night.’

Is the lack of depth showing for Pompey at the moment with all the injuries ?

‘You’ve got to presume that Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson would have started if available. Morrell is Pompey’s best midfielder, so they’re missing those, obviously.

‘Williams has played more football than Cowley thought he would because he’s been pressed into it. As a 35-year-old, he’s started 21 games this season.

‘In the centre of midfield they’ve got options, while suddenly there are loads of strikers now, when they didn’t have many for a time.

‘They’ve got a lot out at the moment and it just shows the depth of the squad with the manager brings on just the one sub – Ellis Harrison – and that’s with six minutes left.

‘Clearly he doesn’t trust Gassan Ahadme because he just doesn't bring him on. He’s been an unused sub for the past five games, so clearly doesn’t trust him.

‘There’s a right time to bring Academy kids on and they have to be ready, you can’t just throw them on to give them a chance. Everyone’s got to be ready for that level mentally, physically and technically.’

Looking ahead to Saturday, Morecambe lost 5-0 to Sunderland on Tuesday night. how do you see Pompey approaching it.

‘Last night Cowley was unable to pinpoint if any of the unavailable players will be back on Saturday. That includes the players who were ill, Michael Jacobs and Joe Morrell.

‘They’re the most likely to come back, with the others being injured over a number of weeks.

‘Hirst came back last night after illness and put in a performance, so fingers crossed Morrell and Jacobs can, especially Morrell.

‘Hopefully we'll know more by Thursday afternoon after speaking to Danny Cowley, but they’re the two most likely to be available, purely because it’s sickness and illness rather than injury.’

