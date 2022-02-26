Ronan Curtis celebrates Pompey's second goal against Fleetwood.

'Match to forget... Grabbed game by scruff of the neck' - Neil Allen's Portsmouth match ratings from 3-3 draw against Fleetwood

Check out Neil Allen’s Pompey match ratings from the Blues’ 3-3 draw at the hands of Fleetwood.

By Mark McMahon and Neil Allen
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:19 pm
Updated Saturday, 26th February 2022, 5:41 pm

The Blues looked down and out after 41 minutes as they trailed 3-0.

However, a Ronan Curtis penalty on 45 minutes helped reduce the deficit, before his corner kick on 79 minutes which went straight in provided a glimmer of hope.

Despite dominating the second half, a third goal looked out of reach – before substitute Aiden O’Brien popped up in injury to help ensure a share of the points.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 6

Questions over third goal, but overall little to do but pick it out the net.

2. Hayden Carter - 7

(Replaced by George Hirst on 78 minutes): Showed his quality at right-back with some excellent crosses.

3. Sean Raggett - 7

Survived hurtling into North Stand concrete and never gave up.

4. Clark Robertson - 7

Uses ball so well and now looks back to full match fitness.

