The Blues looked down and out after 41 minutes as they trailed 3-0.
However, a Ronan Curtis penalty on 45 minutes helped reduce the deficit, before his corner kick on 79 minutes which went straight in provided a glimmer of hope.
Despite dominating the second half, a third goal looked out of reach – before substitute Aiden O’Brien popped up in injury to help ensure a share of the points.
1. Gavin Bazunu - 6
Questions over third goal, but overall little to do but pick it out the net.
Photo: The News
2. Hayden Carter - 7
(Replaced by George Hirst on 78 minutes): Showed his quality at right-back with some excellent crosses.
Photo: The News
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Survived hurtling into North Stand concrete and never gave up.
Photo: The News
4. Clark Robertson - 7
Uses ball so well and now looks back to full match fitness.
Photo: The News