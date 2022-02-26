The Blues looked down and out after 41 minutes as they trailed 3-0.

However, a Ronan Curtis penalty on 45 minutes helped reduce the deficit, before his corner kick on 79 minutes which went straight in provided a glimmer of hope.

Despite dominating the second half, a third goal looked out of reach – before substitute Aiden O’Brien popped up in injury to help ensure a share of the points.

1. Gavin Bazunu - 6 Questions over third goal, but overall little to do but pick it out the net. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. Hayden Carter - 7 (Replaced by George Hirst on 78 minutes): Showed his quality at right-back with some excellent crosses. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. Sean Raggett - 7 Survived hurtling into North Stand concrete and never gave up. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Clark Robertson - 7 Uses ball so well and now looks back to full match fitness. Photo: The News Photo Sales