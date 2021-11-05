Pompey rivals transfer gossip watch: Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper training with Crewe, Aston Villa weigh up forward's future at Ipswich as Plymouth and Burton eye non-league defender
In a week that has seen Pompey linked with a move for Oldham midfielder Dylan Bahamboula and Rochdale’s Aaron Morley, we’ve had a look at recent other rumours doing the rounds in League One.
Here’s some of the highlights...
Former Sheffield Wednesday stopper trains with Crewe
Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood is training with Crewe.
The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Hillsborough after seven years and 198 appearances in the summer.
The former Republic of Ireland international, who is based in the north west, had offers following his Owls exit.
Nothing materialised, though. And as he targets finding a new club over the autumn and winter months, he accepted an invite to go train with the Railwaymen.
‘I’m really thankful to Crewe, the manager and all the staff there,’ he told the Sheffield Star.
‘I’ve known the goalkeeper coach since I was 19 when I was at Carlisle, Fred Barber.
‘A club was interested in me in the summer and unfortunately it didn’t really work out so Fred said to go and train at Crewe.
‘I said I wasn’t sure because of Covid and stuff. He said they were sorted for all that and that I’d be great for the young ones and that. Their number one is Will Jääskeläinen.
‘He told me to come in and help out as much as I can, help out and show the standards of what he needs to do.
‘It’s been brilliant and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.’
Villa considering Barry loan return from Ipswich
Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry could be recalled from his Ipswich Town loan in January.
Birmingham Live claim the 18-year-old could return to Villa Park in the new year after a lack of playing time at Portman Road.
The forward, who was one of 19 signings made by the Tractor Boys in the summer, has made just five appearances for Paul Cook side.
Only one of those has come as a start in League One as he appears well down the pecking order, leaving the Premier League team contemplating Barry’s next move.
It’s been reported Villa could take him back, with another loan switch to a League Two club supposedly already lined up.
This week it was claimed that Arsenal could replicate Villa’s thinking by bringing Miguel Azeez back from his loan at Pompey.
However, Blues boss Danny Cowley has since rejected the claim.
Plymouth and Burton eyeing move for former MK Dons defender
Plymouth and Burton are reportedly monitoring Halifax Town defender Tom Bradbury ahead of a potential January move.
The 6’3’ centre-back has played 13 of Halifax’s 14 National League games this season, scoring twice, and his fine form has raised interest from the League One clubs.
Bradbury started his career at MK Dons before dropping to the National League.
He had an unsuccessful period in Scotland with Dundee, before he joined Yeovil in 2019, where he made 19 appearances.
The 23-year-old is out of contract next summer and the two League One clubs are reportedly keen to secure the goalscoring centre-back for a reduced price in January.