Here’s some of the highlights...

Former Sheffield Wednesday stopper trains with Crewe

Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood is training with Crewe.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old has been without a club since leaving Hillsborough after seven years and 198 appearances in the summer.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who is based in the north west, had offers following his Owls exit.

Nothing materialised, though. And as he targets finding a new club over the autumn and winter months, he accepted an invite to go train with the Railwaymen.

‘I’m really thankful to Crewe, the manager and all the staff there,’ he told the Sheffield Star.

Former Sheffield Wednesday keeper Keiren Westwood Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

‘I’ve known the goalkeeper coach since I was 19 when I was at Carlisle, Fred Barber.

‘A club was interested in me in the summer and unfortunately it didn’t really work out so Fred said to go and train at Crewe.

‘I said I wasn’t sure because of Covid and stuff. He said they were sorted for all that and that I’d be great for the young ones and that. Their number one is Will Jääskeläinen.

‘He told me to come in and help out as much as I can, help out and show the standards of what he needs to do.

‘It’s been brilliant and I’ve really, really enjoyed it.’

Villa considering Barry loan return from Ipswich

Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry could be recalled from his Ipswich Town loan in January.

Birmingham Live claim the 18-year-old could return to Villa Park in the new year after a lack of playing time at Portman Road.

The forward, who was one of 19 signings made by the Tractor Boys in the summer, has made just five appearances for Paul Cook side.

Only one of those has come as a start in League One as he appears well down the pecking order, leaving the Premier League team contemplating Barry’s next move.

It’s been reported Villa could take him back, with another loan switch to a League Two club supposedly already lined up.

This week it was claimed that Arsenal could replicate Villa’s thinking by bringing Miguel Azeez back from his loan at Pompey.

However, Blues boss Danny Cowley has since rejected the claim.

Plymouth and Burton eyeing move for former MK Dons defender

Plymouth and Burton are reportedly monitoring Halifax Town defender Tom Bradbury ahead of a potential January move.

The 6’3’ centre-back has played 13 of Halifax’s 14 National League games this season, scoring twice, and his fine form has raised interest from the League One clubs.

Bradbury started his career at MK Dons before dropping to the National League.

He had an unsuccessful period in Scotland with Dundee, before he joined Yeovil in 2019, where he made 19 appearances.