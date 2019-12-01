All the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

Pompey's rivals miss out on 27-goal ex-Premier League powerhouse as Birmingham target Coventry man - League One and Two gossip

The January transfer window is fast approaching, with a host of League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer gossip.

Colchester United youngsters Noah Chilvers and Ollie Kensdale have extended their loan spells at Bath. (Various)

1. Bath secure League Two pair

Colchester United youngsters Noah Chilvers and Ollie Kensdale have extended their loan spells at Bath. (Various)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal. (BBC)

2. David Jones secures League Two deal

Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal. (BBC)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)

3. Luke Matheson to the Premier League

Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette).

4. Chris Cadden deal rejected

Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette).
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3