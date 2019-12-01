Pompey's rivals miss out on 27-goal ex-Premier League powerhouse as Birmingham target Coventry man - League One and Two gossip

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest EFL transfer gossip.

1. Bath secure League Two pair Colchester United youngsters Noah Chilvers and Ollie Kensdale have extended their loan spells at Bath. (Various)

2. David Jones secures League Two deal Oldham have signed former Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones on a short-term deal. (BBC)

3. Luke Matheson to the Premier League Manchester United are set to battle rivals Manchester City for the signing of Rochdale starlet Luke Matheson. (Daily Star)

4. Chris Cadden deal rejected Oxford United have seen a big bid for on-loan defender Chris Cadden rejected by his parent club Columbus Crew. (Witney Gazette).

