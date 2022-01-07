Pompey Talk Live: All the key Portsmouth January transfer topics discussed - including futures of John Marquis and Ellis Harrison discussed
Watch the latest episode of Pompey Talk Live.
Join Head of Sports Mark McMahon, sports writer Jordan Cross and Pompey desk newbie Pepe Lacey from 12.30pm as they discuss all the latest goings on at Fratton Park as the transfer window progresses.
Watch live as the trio discuss the players linked with moves to the Blues – and those who could be on their way.
Get involved, too, by emailing your questions to [email protected]
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.