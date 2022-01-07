Join Head of Sports Mark McMahon, sports writer Jordan Cross and Pompey desk newbie Pepe Lacey from 12.30pm as they discuss all the latest goings on at Fratton Park as the transfer window progresses.

Watch live as the trio discuss the players linked with moves to the Blues – and those who could be on their way.

Get involved, too, by emailing your questions to [email protected]

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Get 30 per cent off our sport subscription, which gives readers unlimited access to all our Pompey and grassroots coverage for just 9p a day, by using the promo code JanSports30. The deal expires at midnight on January 31.