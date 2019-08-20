Have your say

Pompey play host to Coventry tonight keen to put Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Sunderland behind them.

But that won’t be easy against a Sky Blues side with their own League One promotion aspirations and an unbeaten record to date this season.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game (7.45pm kick-off).

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett is weighing up introducing Ross McCrorie into a right-back role following his encouraging cameo at Sunderland.

The out-of-sorts Anton Walkes’ position is under threat, with McCrorie and fit-again James Bolton offering alternatives.

Pompey right-back Anton Walkes

Elsewhere, Gareth Evans could replace Ronan Curtis on the left, an option made more attractive through the midfielder’s set-piece qualities.

Bryn Morris back, but Oli Hawkins, Ryan Williams and Jack Whatmough remain sidelined.

Likely line-up

Craig MacGillivray, Ross McCrorie, Paul Downing, Christian Burgess, Lee Brown, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Marcus Harness, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Brandon Haunstrup, Sean Raggett, Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Ellis Harrison.

Coventry striker Matt Godden

Coventry team news

Former Pompey target Matt Godden will lead the Sky Blues’ line at Fratton Park.

The Blues made an offer for the Peterborough striker in the summer – yet walked away when bidding became too high.

He later moved to Coventry and netted on his home debut in a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Exeter.

Mark Robins’ squad also includes one-time Pompey loanee Dominic Hyam.

Likely line-up

Marko Marosi, Brandon Mason, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean, Fankaty Dabo, Liam Kelly, Wesley Jobello, Zain Westbrooke, Jordan Shipley, Jordy Hiwula, Matt Godden. Subs: Ben Wilson, Dominic Hyam, Sam McCallum, Josh Eccles, Amadou Bakayoko, Gervane Kastaneer, Will Bapaga.

Match odds

Pompey: 3/4

1-0 11/2; 2-0 13/2; 2-1 7/1; 3-0 12/1; 3-1 12/1; 3-2 25/1

Coventry: 15/4

1-0 11/1; 2-0 25/1; 2-1 14/1; 3-0 70/1; 3-1 40/1; 3-2 45/1

Draw: 5/2

0-0 17/2; 1-1 11/2; 2-2 14/1; 3-3 66/1

Referee

Kevin Johnson (Somerset)

Other games

Tonight (7.45pm kick offs unless stated)

Accrington Stanley v Shrewsbury Town, Bolton Wanderers v Doncaster Rovers (8pm), Bristol Rovers v Tranmere Rovers, Fleetwood Town v Wycombe Wanderers, Gillingham v Blackpool, Ipswich Town v AFC Wimbledon, MK Dons v Lincoln City, Oxford United v Burton Albion, Rochdale v Sunderland, Southend United v Peterborough United.

Head to head

Pompey

P4 W2 D0 L2

Top scorer: Ben Close and Ellis Harrison (both 2)

Most assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Most shots: Ronan Curtis (12)

Coventry

P4 W3 D1 L0

Top scorer: Jordan Hiwula (2)

Most assists: Zain Westbrooke (2)

Most shots: Matt Godden (9)

Form guide

Pompey (including last season)

L 1-2 v Sunderland (A) League One

W 2-0 v Tranmere (H) League One

W 3-0 v Birmingham (H) Carabao Cup

L 0-1 v Shrewsbury (A) League One

D 0-0 v Sunderland (H) League One play-off semi-final first leg

Coventry (including last season)

W 2-0 v Bristol Rovers (H) League One

W 4-1 v Exexter (H) Carabao Cup

D 0-0 v Bolton (A) League One

W 1-0 v Southend (H) League One

L 0-2 v Doncaster Rovers (A) League One