Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley welcomes back Joe Morrell for the visit of Fleetwood.

Pompey take on Fleetwood today in League One

The midfielder has missed the Blues’ past three games following his three-match ban for a red card in the 3-2 defeat at Oxford.

And he could be handed a start in midfield as Pompey continue to take a careful approach with Louis Thompson and Ryan Tunnicliffe following their midweek exertions against Shrewsbury.

The game at New Meadow resulted in no fresh injuries worries for Cowley, which means Shaun Williams (back), Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (knee) are the only ones set to miss out.

Jay Mingi will continue to deputise with a place on the bench in Jacobs’ continued absence.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Mahlon Romeo, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Denver Hume, Ronan Curtis, Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Connor Ogilvie, Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Marcus Harness, Tyler Walker, Reeco Hackett.

Fleetwood team news

Stephen Crainey has a lengthy injury list as his struggling side make the trip to Fratton Park.

Fleetwood haven’t played for two weeks, but their enforced break hasn’t allowed them to make major inroads on their walking wounded.

They are likely to be without up to eight players for the journey to the south coast, with Brad Halliday, Darnell Johnson, Josh Harrop, Daniel Batty, Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Harrison Holgate all injured.

Meanwhile, on-loan Pompey full-back Callum Johnson is also ruled out under the terms of his switch to the Highbury Stadium.

On a positive note, Joe Garner could be back after a shoulder injury, while Callum Camps returns following a two-match ban.

Predicted line-up: Alex Cairns, Toto Nsiala, Zak Jules, Tom Clarke, Danny Andrew, Callum Camps, Paddy Lane, Harrison Biggins, Daniel Butterworth, Anthony Pilkington, Ellis Harrison. Subs: Kieran O’Hara, Shayden Morris, Ciaran Hayes, Harvey Macadam, Carl Johnston, Dylan Boyle, Joe Garner.

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘It will be a very tough test against a side who have enjoyed a long break since their last game.

‘I’m sure there will also be frustration in their camp about the fixtures that have been cancelled because of the weather.

‘But that gap will also have given them a chance to freshen up and prepare well for facing us on Saturday.

‘They will definitely be a challenge for us physically, although we’re in good spirits after three games on a spin.’

Stephen Crainey

‘When you get a defeat in football, you want to get into the next game as quick as possible and, unfortunately, we’ve had to wait two weeks for that.

‘The positive is we’ve had time to get a lot of detail into the group during training and we’ve prepared the best we can so we’re looking to go down there and put on a good show against Portsmouth.

‘We know it’s going to be a tough game as they are a tough side, with a big budget as well, but we’re going to go there and be competitive, and will be looking to get all three points in the game.

‘I’m looking forward to Saturday as the lads have got a lot of good energy to burn, we are hoping that turns into a positive result for us.

‘They’re a good side and have quality players, but we feel like we can hurt them in certain areas at the same time.

‘I’ve always said that there’s not much in League One and if you manage to turn up on the day, you’ve got half a chance in a game and that’s what we are going to be doing on Saturday.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 11/5

1-0 6/1, 2-0 7/1, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 12/1, 3-1 14/1, 3-2 25/1

Fleetwood: 15/4

1-0 11/1, 2-0 22/1, 2-1 14/1, 3-0 50/1, 3-1 40/1, 3-2 40/1

Draw: 11/10

0-0 9/1, 1-1 6/1, 2-2 16/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Alan Young

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P39 W16 D8 L15

League Position: 11th (47 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (5)

Discipline: 61 yellow cards, 2 red card

Fleetwood

Record this season: P37 W9 D11 L17

League Position: 19th (32 points)

Top goalscorer: Gerard Garner (8)

Most Assists: Paddy Lane (8)

Discipline: 62 yellow cards, 3 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-1 Shrewsbury (A) – League One

W 4-0 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

W 2-1 Burton (H) – League One

L 3-2 Oxford (A) – League One

L 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One

Fleetwood

L 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

D 1-1 MK Dons (H) – League One

D 1-1 Shrewsbury (A) – League One

D 1-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

D 3-3 Plymouth (H) – League One

Other fixtures (3pm kick off unless stated)